What Is Your Favorite Analog Movie?

I've struggled a bit with the vocabulary here. "Analog" doesn't quite capture it. But it's close. A couple decades ago I might have used the word "meme". But with the rise of the Internet that word has now taken on a very particular meaning which is distinct from what I'm talking about. For me, and I suspect for you, there are certain movies - perhaps also TV shows or novels - which contain certain iconic or resonant moments that not only stick with us but then provide analogs which shape our understanding of real life moments. They also allow us to communicate our perceptions of those moments to others through this visual or analogic shorthand. There's a lot going on in that sentence so let me provide an example. For me one of those movies is The Godfather (really the whole trilogy). There's Michael telling Sen. Geary his offer is "nothing." There's Vito Corleone dressing down the undertaker Amerigo Bonasera and then accepting his offer of "friendship." Particularly Godfather I and II have countless exchanges and plot twists like this. They are mostly about the economy of power and how it interacts with friendship and loyalty.

