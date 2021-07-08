The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pentagon Rebuffs Faux GOP Outrage Over Defense Sec&#8217;s Critical Race Theory Remarks

The Pentagon on Thursday pushed back at Republican lawmakers who claimed that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued misleading remarks when denying that the department does not have an agenda to teach critical race theory — an academic and legal concept that conservatives have appropriated and hijacked as one of its many faux culture wars.

