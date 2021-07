Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called President Biden’s decision to complete the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Aug. 31 a “disaster in the making.” In a series of tweets, Graham said Biden has been “consistently” wrong on the war on...

