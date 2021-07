Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 20:20 Hits: 4

Haitian authorities have begun to arrest suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with journalist Widlore Merancourt in Port-Au-Prince about the latest events.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/08/1014338938/haitian-authorities-are-arresting-suspects-in-presidential-assassination