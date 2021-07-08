Michael Avenatti Weeps As He's Sentenced For Nike Extortion

Articles

Porn star Stormy Daniels' former flamboyant lawyer has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for trying to extort $15 million from Nike. CNBC reports that Avenatti wept as he pleaded for mercy, which he received. Prosecutors wanted him to serve 9 years. “I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships and my life. And there is no doubt I need to pay,” Avenatti told Manhattan federal court Judge Paul Gardephe through tears before he was sentenced. Yes, indeed. We remember when he was going to run for President. Ah, memories.https://t.co/pzkjCvyONl — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) July 8, 2021 One legal opinion: Well that went a LOT better for Avenatti than I thought. I guessed 84. I think the driving factor is that the guidelines somewhat irrationally treat trying to do something that’s never goin to happen (extort Nike for $22M) the same as succeeding …. — PopehatIsStateAction (@Popehat) July 8, 2021 I agree with this: Michael Avenatti shoulda called Saul

