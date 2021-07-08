Racist Mom Blames Kid's OCD On Critical Race Theory To Scam Donors

Articles

Thursday, 08 July 2021

Eleven hundred "moms and mad dads" in Williamson County, TN belong to the new chapter of "Moms for Liberty" — a group of hysterical white people railing against the latest imaginary right-wing hobgoblin: critical race theory. Reminder: CRT is a law school approach to examining American jurisprudence through the lens of racism, but these wanna-be plantation owners fear it's being shoved down their precious Dick's and Sally's throats in kindergarten. (NARRATOR VOICE: It is not.) Try telling that to Robin Steenman, the Williamson County chapter's founder and gropenfürer. She has taken it upon herself to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 for little "Sally," whose mother claims the 7-year-old now has OCD and suicidal ideation because she's been taught that "white people have done bad things to people with brown skin." Welp? They have, Sally. I seriously doubt, though, that the Civil War and/or the March of Tears is in your pre-K curriculum. If, indeed, little Sally is coming home at the age of 6 or 7 "able to describe acts of the civil war as if they had been there experiencing it," [sic] (a claim I seriously doubt) you can probably attribute that to her having actual Black and brown children in her class who have already learned about Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass from their amazing parents, and they're just sharing their advanced-for-their-age knowledge with your slow-to-learn but quick-to-cry white child.

