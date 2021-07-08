The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Capitol Rioter Arrested For Assault On Cop, AP Photographer

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

Just another tourist, right? This one took a stun gun to a "peaceful protest" and was about to use it on the police before they took it from him. Still, he got some kicks and punches in for good measure, as all good patriots are wont to do against law officers. Source: Yahoo News A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he assaulted an Associated Press photographer and police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Alan William Byerly, 54, was armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when he charged at officers guarding the Capitol, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. After police apparently removed the device from his hand, Byerly continued to charge at the officers, punching or pushing at least three of them, and tried to grab an officer's baton, the agent wrote. Officers managed to restrain Byerly, but a fellow rioter helped him escape, the FBI said. Police recovered the stun gun that he apparently wielded. Body camera footage captured Byerly assaulting three Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to the affidavit. Byerly also is accused of attacking an AP photographer who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with Associated Press lettering.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/capitol-rioter-arrested-assault-cop-ap

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version