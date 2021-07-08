Traitorous Insurrectionists Have A Champion

Articles

During a moronic press conference to promote his phony lawsuits against Facebook and Twitter, Trump proceeded to attack law enforcement for prosecuting the January 6 insurrectionists. Hungry for attention and money, Trump held a presser to get some publicity for his BIG LIE and a chance to spew the usual QAnon grievances. A reporter (?) asked Trump to clarify what he did "to stop the insurrection as some people call it?" "And why were you not able to stop it?" this same "reporter" asked, as if he was somehow incapable of telling those who wanted to overthrow the government to just go home. Any credible human being would call it an insurrection without the qualifier. Trump used the lightweight Senate report as his proof of a refusal to investigate the root causes of the attack, including Trump’s role in it, as if it was an actual investigation into all the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol. "I say though however, [Insurrectionists] are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you look at people in prison, and nothing happens to antifa," the seditious ex-president said. "And they burn down cities and killed people. There were no guns in the capital --except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt."

