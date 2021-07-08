Whoops! Turns Out Candace Owens Is Pro-Choice

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:51 Hits: 19

[Above, from 2019, Traitor Trump probably got his "Hitler did some good things" from Candace Owens going on Lou Dobbs, because that's where Traitor Trump got everything in his dull head.] Candace Owens is pro-choice, go figure. In a tweet about the Covid-19 vaccine, Owens insisted that no one in her family would go near the shot, and it was her body, her choice, yadda yadda. Multiple replies pointed out that pro-choice about medical decisions is just fine with Democrats. Um Candace....This is what Democrats have been saying for years, it's called "pro-choice". pic.twitter.com/EpnA1gRL8k — Amy Lynn???? (@AmyAThatcher) July 8, 2021 I did not have Candace Owens going pro-choice on my Deplorables bingo card. — DuckingPeachy (Nora) (@DuckingPeachy) July 8, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/whoops-turns-out-candace-owens-pro-choice