Can Vaccinated Parents Pass Covid On To Kids? It Depends

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt, who has a little boy, always seeks out useful information for parents about the spread of the delta variant of the covid virus. Yesterday she brought on Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and assistant professor of health metrics science at the University of Washington. "Dr. Gupta, let's talk about the big picture here and this is the one study and we do have the delta variant spreading here in the United States. How should people be interpreting what we just heard from Raf?" she asked. "What I would say is, this is in line with expectations and this is what we've been saying from day one, that vaccines are intended to keep you away from the hospital," he said.

