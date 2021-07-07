Matt Gaetz's Wingman Has So Much Tea, He Needs 90 More Days To Spill It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021

Gaetz wingman and dirty trickster Joel Greenberg has been cooperating for a while, so this suggests a couple of things. First, that Matt Gaetz is in deep, deep trouble, and second, that the investigation may be branching out to even more Florida politicians. Oh darn! We wouldn't want Floridians to lose trust in their stellar representatives! Via CNBC: A lawyer for Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the federal probe involving Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, asked a judge Tuesday to delay the former county tax collector’s sentencing date by 90 days, citing his continued cooperation with federal prosecutors. Greenberg, who in May admitted to crimes including sex trafficking of a minor and identity theft, agreed in a plea deal to provide “substantial assistance” to federal authorities in any investigation. That could include a federal probe, which reportedly grew out of Greenberg’s case, looking into possible sex trafficking by the Florida congressman. Obviously, the longer prosecutors find him helpful, the worse it gets for anyone else who cavorted with him.

