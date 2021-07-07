Meanwhile, Blue State Illinois Is EXPANDING Medicaid Again

Articles

While Republican governors turn off extra unemployment benefits and refuse Biden's offer on expanding Medicaid, Illinois is making Medicaid more generous and easier to get. Democratic Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that expanded Medicaid benefits will last until he declares the Covid emergency in the state over, PLUS one year. “Healthcare is a human right," said Pritzker at the signing ceremony. "Here in Illinois, we won’t stop until everyone can access all aspects of it. In recognition of the pandemic that we continue to live in, this legislation expands emergency Medicaid coverage for many months to come. That means Illinoisans who suddenly found themselves in need of Medicaid coverage in the face of COVID-19 won’t find the rug pulled out from under them just because our lives are starting to feel a bit more ‘normal.’” The Springfield (IL) State Journal-Register (paywall) reports that under this new law, Illinois will:

