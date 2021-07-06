Almost All Covid Deaths Right Now Are Among Unvaccinated People

Articles

CNN's New Day takes a look this morning at the rising covid deaths among the unvaccinated. "If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8% are vaccinated," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable, CDC Director Rochelle Wollensky said. "What you are going to see among under vaccinated regions, be they states, cities or counties, you're going to see these individual types of blips. It's almost like it's going to be two Americas," Fauci said. "When Dr. Anthony Fauci says 99.2% of the deaths are coming from unvaccinated people, that's a stark number," CNN host John Berman said. "That's a very stark number. When you look at the map of who's fully vaccinated, you see the great contrasts across the country. We see in the southern United States that states like Mississippi, only about 30% of folks are vaccinated at this particular point," Harry Enten said. "You can see here when you look across the country in terms of adults, you see 58% of all adults are fully vaccinated. There are all of these people out there who have just decided for whatever reason that they don't want to get the vaccine! And a greater percentage of deaths and cases at this point are coming by and large from the parts of the country that are unvaccinated?" Berman asked.

