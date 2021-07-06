Rep. Thomas Massie Tweets That Military Will 'Quit' If Vaccine Mandated

Articles

See, this is what happens when you elect people to Congress who are little more than glorified trolls. They say stupid **** almost on a daily basis and do a disservice to the people they supposedly represent by giving out misinformation and outright lies. Source: Courier Journal Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., tweeted Saturday that members of the U.S. military have contacted him saying they will 'quit' if forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The tweet, which had more than 7,000 likes by Monday, has caused controversy on Twitter as others on the platform informed Massie that members of the armed forces cannot simply "quit" the military. Massie wrote in the tweet, "I've been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated." I’ve been contacted by members of our voluntary military who say they will quit if the COVID vaccine is mandated.I introduced HR 3860 to prohibit any mandatory requirement that a member of the Armed Forces receive a vaccination against COVID-19.It now has 24 sponsors. https://t.co/lbqYESmBYy — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 3, 2021

