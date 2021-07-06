The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Six Months Later, There's So Much We Still Don't Know About Capitol Attack

It's six months later, and there's so much we still don't know. Who gave the Capitol Hill tour to the attackers? Who told them the layout, and where leadership offices were located? Who planted the pipe bombs? And will Donald Trump and his cowardly conspirators ever be held accountable for their stochastic terrorism? NEW -- Six months later, Republicans have a new answer for the Jan. 6 insurrection:"Insurrection? What insurrection?"https://t.co/sycylzjqnI — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 6, 2021 Here’s a Capitol Hill Police Officer that was razed by MAGAts until he had a heart attack talking about what he experienced.https://t.co/vCFwhLUoZL — Lincoln_Project_Supporter????‍☠️ (@lisamikolFL) July 4, 2021

