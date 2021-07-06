This Is Your Brain On Cocaine

Articles

Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, faced backlash on Sunday after he celebrated the July 4th holiday by tweeting an image of his father that some found offensive. The image showed the former president riding on the back of a bald eagle as it flew over Mt. Rushmore. Each of the presidents who are carved into the mountain had been altered so that they appeared to be wearing "Make America Great Again" hats. Rolling into Fourth of July BBQ like a boss. #4thofJuly #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/yokJLqvku4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 4, 2021 Many of the responses accused the former president's son of denigrating a national holiday. "What is wrong with you?" one person asked. "Oh now I get it, we can't kneel in protest but we can desecrate Mount Rushmore," another person wrote. Read some of the responses below. They tried to make him go to rehab but he said no, no,no pic.twitter.com/mPJCYHNWwu

