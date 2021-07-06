Right-Wing Media Smears US Women's Soccer Team

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Right-wing media in this country will always publicize any kind of unfounded smear, conspiracy or rumor as long as it aids their quest at dividing the country between red and blue and starting a culture/race war in this country. Especially if they can rope in a group of outspoken women, primarily women of color. To wit: this time they attacked the incredible athletes of the US Women's National Soccer team (USWMT) Over the weekend, former Trump's disgraced White House press secretary Sean Spicer disgraced himself again by retweeting a bogus tweet with video from a MAGA cultist twitter account "ElectionWiz." Spicer, now a Newsmax host, chimed in with this malarkey. Embarrassing and disrepectfulIf you are embarrassed to be an American then don't play on the US team - there are plenty of the people ready to take your place @USWNT https://t.co/gmRDMtdGW3 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 6, 2021 Here's a screen-grab of the now-deleted tweet attacking our team that's ready to try and win the gold medal at the upcoming Olympics.

