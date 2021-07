Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 14:25 Hits: 0

Arkansas’ Republican governor broke with his counterpart in South Dakota on Sunday, saying that using a billionaire’s private donations to pay for National Guard troops to go to the U.S.-Mexico border set a “bad precedent.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/cUddQW7TDcE/billionaire-donor-paying-for-sds-border-troops-is-bad-precedent-ar-guv-says