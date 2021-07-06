The Racist Independence Day Double Standard

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 11:05 Hits: 9

Each time the Fourth of July holiday rolls around, a constituency of social media users takes to their phones and computers to remind us all that America’s Independence Day didn’t apply to Black people. Their reasoning—sound and grounded in history—was that although the Declaration of Independence was passed on July 4, 1776, giving America independence from Great Britain, that independence certainly didn’t apply to Black people, many of whom weren’t freed from slavery until 1863 or later. White supremacists of the 1870s made a similar claim, though based on racist and perhaps political sentiments, according to historians. But make no mistake: Black people have for centuries celebrated the Fourth of July and advocated for independence despite racists working to erase both histories. Rev. Lemuel Haynes, a Black Continental Army veteran, spoke about both American freedom and slavery in 1801. ”When men are made to believe that true dignity consists in outward parade and pompous titles, they forget the thing itself,” he said. “The propriety of this idea will appear strikingly evident by pointing you to the poor Africans, among us. What has reduced them to their present pitiful, abject state?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/racist-independence-double-standard