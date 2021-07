Articles

Published on Monday, 05 July 2021

There's a high bar for nonsensical Trump statements that actually grab my attention. But he seems to be now moving into what I guess we might call his Evita phase. Who talks like this? Who has this kind of messiah complex and who has supporters who don't laugh when they hear this kind of faux biblical melodrama?

