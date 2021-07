Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 09:02 Hits: 12

President Biden and the White House have said they want to make a big push on voting rights — now that legislation has failed. But how much can the administration really do without Congress?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/05/1013108122/after-recent-blows-to-the-voting-rights-act-biden-is-pressured-to-step-in