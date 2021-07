Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 09:02 Hits: 13

Among the businesses that the pandemic harmed were Minor League Baseball teams. The teams may get some economic relief, if a new bill in Congress gets through.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/05/1013105902/bill-would-give-minor-league-baseball-teams-access-to-financial-support