How A 6-3 Conservative Majority Shaped The Supreme Court This Term

On Thursday, the Supreme Court began its summer recess with a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, giving some insight into its new ideological orientation after the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October. Analysts have described the court this term as largely avoiding a hard right turn, with more unanimous decisions and idiosyncratic splits than expected. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight contributor Laura Bronner shares what the data can tell us about the ideological direction of the court, and legal scholar Kate Shaw digs into some of the specifics of the term’s major cases, particularly on election law.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-a-6-3-conservative-majority-shaped-the-supreme-court-this-term/

