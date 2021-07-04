The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

GOP Governor: Anti-Vax Republicans Are Trying To Win 'Death Lottery'

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) warned Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated that they are playing "the death lottery." During an interview on ABC's This Week program, host Martha Raddatz noted that people in states with Republican majorities are less likely to get vaccinated. "There's some truth to that," Justice agreed. "Because the red states probably have a lot of people that, you know, are very, very conservative in their thinking and they think, 'Well, I don't have to do that.'" "But they're not thinking right," he said. "When it really boils right down to it, they're in a lottery to themselves. You know, we have a lottery that basically says, if you're vaccinated, we're going to give you stuff." He added: "But you've got another lottery going on and it's the death lottery." West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Covid vaccinations: "We have a lottery that basically says, 'if you're vaccinated, we're going to give you stuff.' You've got another lottery going on, and it's the death lottery." pic.twitter.com/q2INrH4MwX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 4, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/jim-justice-covid-vaccine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version