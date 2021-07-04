Gaetz Moans Russia's Military Gets No Guilt Trip Over White Supremacy

Articles

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) suggested recently that Russia has a military advantage over the United States because the country's white people don't feel guilty about racism. In comments made to The Spectator, Gaetz seemed to be annoyed by Gen. Mark Milley, who schooled the congressman in a hearing last month about the importance of studying critical race theory (CRT) and "white rage." "Nobody in Russia is quivering over their 'white rage' — whatever that is,' Gaetz said. "In China, they spend money modifying submarines, not the genders of service-members." "And I'm going to battle against this," he continued. "Only a Benedict Arnold would surrender the Pentagon to the Woketopia without a fight." Gaetz added: "We should leave the CRT curriculum books in Kabul when the last US plane pulls up its landing gear on the way out."

