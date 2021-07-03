Category: World Politics Hits: 3From TPM Reader TD from 8:48 AM ...
I am currently under a shelter in place order, because, 8 armed men were stopped on a nearby highway. 2 are currently in custody, some are in the nearby woods and others are still in vehicles. https://www.wcvb.com/article/standoff-closes-part-of-i-95-wakefield-reading-asked-to-shelter-in-place/36918863 They claim not to be sovereign citizens, but that the laws of the United states don't apply to them.
