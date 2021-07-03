The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Our Global Real-World Test of Vaccines and the Delta Variant

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Our Global Real-World Test of Vaccines and the Delta Variant

In the United States, or at least in parts of it, we are moving into a post-COVID era. Or more accurately, we are moving into a post-Crisis COVID era. There's still COVID. People are still getting sick. People are still dying. But in regions of high vaccination illness and severe disease are becoming rare enough and manageable enough that society can begin to function more or less as normal. Understanding the dynamics of this new era, the precise levels of vaccine efficacy, the specifics of asymptomatic disease and so forth have become a minor obsession of mine. And TPM Reader JL, an academic in the field, has been a helpful. Here are some basic questions. How effective are the mRNA vaccines and how effective are they against the Delta variant of Covid? To the extent the vaccines are marginally less effective against Delta, do they continue to provide very high levels of protection against symptomatic and severe disease?

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/WvTtmEXRibY/our-global-real-world-test-of-vaccines-and-the-delta-variant

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version