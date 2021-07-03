The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sheriff Finalist For Idaho’s Largest County Blames Jews For Communism

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

One of the clearest priorities for public officials that has emerged from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is the dire need to root far-right extremists out of the ranks of the nation’s law enforcement agencies—underscored by an FBI intelligence report warning that white supremacists are targeting such agencies for infiltration. More than anything, effectively confronting far-right terrorism and violence will require ensuring that law enforcement is not subverted by officers who sympathize with their frequently unhinged ideologies.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/traubel-idaho-antisemitism-sheriff

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version