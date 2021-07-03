This July 4, Fireworks Bans Are Widespread Due To Fire Risk

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 16:30 Hits: 13

Philip Higuera, The University of Montana; Alexander L. Metcalf, The University of Montana; Dave McWethy, Montana State University, and Jennifer Balch, University of Colorado Boulder The heat wave hitting the northwestern U.S. and Canada has been shattering records, with temperatures 30 degrees Fahrenheit or more above normal. With drought already gripping the West, the intense heat has helped suck even more moisture from millions of acres of forests and grasslands, bringing dead vegetation in many regions to record-dry levels and elevating the fire danger to its highest categories.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/july-4-fireworks-bans-are-widespread-due