Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 11:01 Hits: 9

The ruling this week essentially gutted what's left of the Voting Rights Act, but there's a lot of action — and inaction — happening elsewhere on the topic. Here's what to watch for next.

(Image credit: Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/03/1012777226/whats-next-for-voting-rights-after-the-supreme-courts-decision