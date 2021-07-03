For Republicans, Ownage Is All

Articles

Here, in its entirety, is an item at National Review by Dan McLaughlin: Failing to Catch DeSantis or Trump My latest New York Post columns look at the media’s pursuit of Ron DeSantis, the Manhattan DA’s pursuit of Donald Trump, and why they fail. I point this out because what McLaughlin is describing is the most important thing Republican voters want from their politicians: the ability to avoid being owned by the libs, which is one of the highest forms of lib ownage. It's what Trump had in 2016: He insulted John McCain, he insulted a disabled reporter, he insulted a Gold Star family, he was caught cheating on his wife with a porn star, he was heard on tape bragging about sexual assault ... and he just kept going, just kept on insulting and attacking. None of these moments derailed his campaign. He wasn't owned. By surviving these so-called scandals, he owned us. Then, as president, Trump didn't need to do much of anything to seem like a great leader to his supporters -- he just had to keep owning us and keep failing to be owned.

