Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 03:00 Hits: 31

The same people that had to investigate Hillary Clinton a Ben-Ghazillion times (see what I did there?!) are freaking out now that Nancy Pelosi is doing the same thing regarding the January 6th riot. I don't know if they could proclaim their own guilt any louder. Open thread below...

