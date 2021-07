Articles

Friday, 02 July 2021

Anti-government activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy on Thursday was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers over a stunt he pulled last August, when he refused to leave the state Capitol during a special session, leading state troopers to wheel him out in an office chair.

