Reporter Informs Seditionist FBI Has Pics Of Him Destroying Property

Yet another of Trump's MAGA creeps, this one claiming to be a "documentarian" just at the Capitol riot to observe seemed taken aback when a reporter confronted him with evidence of him destroying property there. Source: Raw Story An accused MAGA rioter squirmed this week after a local news reporter told him that federal prosecutors have photographs of him destroying property during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building. In an interview with WPRI 12, 25-year-old Chase Allen claimed that he was simply at the Capitol building on January 6th to document what was happening and that he wasn't there as a supporter of former President Donald Trump. REPORTER: "There are photos of you, reportedly, kind of stomping on camera equipment. Is that you in that picture the FBI is putting out?" ALLEN: "Uhm, I would not like to comment on that at this time, I'm working everything out with the courts and whatnot. Uhm, that's that." Here is a report from WPRI. Reporter Shiina LoScuito posted it to Twitter, where it soon went viral.

