Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

NY Times reporter Adam Goldman describes an undercover effort, headed up by an avid Trump supporter, that trained conservatives in espionage techniques and sent them to dig up dirt on progressives.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/01/1012107432/how-a-former-spy-trained-conservatives-to-infiltrate-progressive-groups