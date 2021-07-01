Trump Org, CFO Indicted; Michael Cohen Predicts More To Come

Articles

The Trump Organization and the Trump Org CFO, Allen Weisselberg, were formally indicted in Manhattan on Thursday for a variety of crimes, including a 15-year record of tax and financial crimes. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, predicts that this is just the "tip of the iceberg", and that many more indictments are to come, including Michael Calamari, the Trump kids and even The Former Guy himself. CAMEROTA: As you heard Elie Honig outline from the indictment, there were other people mentioned, other employees and it sounded like it goes beyond Allen Weisselberg. You think this is bigger than Allen Weisselberg. Who do you think is next to be indicted? COHEN: Well, I think Matthew Calamari is on the chopping block. He received the same type of perks. CAMEROTA: The COO? COHEN: The COO. He received the same perks that Allen Weisselberg received. On top of that, I also believe there are other members of the Trump organization, including the children, who are next to come up onto these indictments. CAMEROTA: You don't mean Allen Weisselberg's children. You mean Eric and Don Junior and Ivanka? COHEN: Correct. CAMEROTA: What do you think they would be indicted for?

