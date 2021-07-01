Allen Weisselberg Surrenders To Manhattan DA This Morning

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 12:52 Hits: 2

Willie Geist spoke with Washington Post reporter David Farenthold this morning about the pending charges against the Trump Organization. "The district attorney and New York attorney general have obtained indictments against Allen Weisselberg. The specific charges will not be known until about 2:00 this afternoon, when the indictments are expected to be unsealed," Geist said. "People say they're related to unpaid taxes. And potentially the Trump Organization as well. The Trump Organization will be also represented in court by one of its attorneys. The company has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and attorneys from both defendants declined comment yesterday. " He asked Farenthold what he expects to see today. "Well, I think we're finally going to get some sense about what prosecutors have, we've been hearing about the elephant for months and we haven't seen it. So we're going to see it, especially Allen Weisselberg who have heard that the charges relate to unpaid taxes, as you said, for benefits for a Trump executive, and is it for one apartment, one car or a pattern over many years?" Farenthold said. "I think when we see that we'll start to understand the legal pressure on Weisselberg, which is really to understand the legal pressure on Trump. But Weisselberg flipping to reduce his own liability is one of the things that could happen."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/allen-weisselberg-surrenders-manhattan-da