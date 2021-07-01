Supreme Court Gives Republicans 2 Big Wins - Voting And Donor Identity Secrecy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 16:37 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court ended its 2020-2021 term on Thursday with a bang, releasing two opinions that pleased conservatives and further chipped away at democracy. MSNBC's Pete Williams reviewed the two SCOTUS decisions in the clip above. The first opinion, a major blow to the Voting Rights Act, rules that Arizona's restrictive law banning ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting, among other things, is legal. The second opinion threw out the donor disclosure law in California that aimed to make donations to charities accountable to ethics investigators, especially those dark money donations to 501(c)(4) organizations. Twitter had thoughts: SCOTUS conservative majority is quite literally making it easier to buy an election and harder to vote in one — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 1, 2021 Can Democrats read this decision and tell me HOW THE HELL either the For the People Act, the John Lewis Act, or anything else, PASSES CONSTITUTIONAL MUSTER IN FRONT OF THIS SCOTUS?HOW. HOW??? EXPAND THE COURT OR YOU GET NOTHING

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/07/supreme-court-gives-conservatives-2-big