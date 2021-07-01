Buh Bye! Meghan McCain Leaving 'The View'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2OF COURSE Meghan McCain took the opportunity today to talk about herself for eight minutes straight. [email protected] announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.”“I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.” https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT — The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021 As I noted a couple of weeks ago, Twitter was constantly reacting to the latest nonsense to come out of Meghan's mouth with calls for her to be fired. I disagreed: Sorry, spats between Meghan and the rest of The View? That's the FORMAT of the SHOW. Calling for Meghan to be fired? Pointless. The show is trending and that's the point. pic.twitter.com/jxFgvYIGmI
