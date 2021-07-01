Coward McCarthy Suggests Liz Cheney Is, Possibly, A Democrat

Articles

Thursday, 01 July 2021

Being in the minority in the House of Representatives is like riding in the back of a bicycle-built-for-two. You always have to peddle, you never get to steer, and the view never changes. Kiss Pelosi's butt, Kevin McCarthy. Speaker Pelosi shuts down a question about Kevin McCarthy's threats: "I'm not responding to him. We're making our presentation here. Go ask him about what he says, OK?" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 1, 2021 The January 6 commission was put together "in consultation" with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which means the Speaker adjusted her suit jacket while Kevin suggested Jim Jordan sit on the committee. Kevin had threats in his pocket, too. NEW: McCarthy threatens to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission, @jamiegangel reports. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 1, 2021

