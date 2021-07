Articles

After months of disagreement, the U.S. House is set to vote on a select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

