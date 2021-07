Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 20:01 Hits: 0

With the changes, "we don't have to lie to get our passports. We can just be ourselves," said Dana Zzyym, an intersex person who has fought for more gender options on U.S. passports.

(Image credit: Eileen Putman/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/30/1011866915/u-s-will-add-an-option-other-than-male-or-female-on-passports