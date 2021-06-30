Capitol Rioter Demands That Donald Trump Pay His Legal Fees

Articles

Jurlina calls himself a "political prisoner" and maintains that he "did nothing wrong" even though the FBI have him on video destroying equipment and trying to set it on fire. They also say he stole things and he's on video saying "I guess I should loot now, right?" All of which sounds somewhat incriminating to me. Anyway, it's all Donald Trump's fault and he should be paying all their legal fees, right? What a strange world these MAGA people live in. Source: Second Nexus Before January 20—when President Joe Biden took office—many of these rioters implored Trump to pardon them. Others have invoked the former President in their defense, claiming his disinformation campaign deceived them into taking part in the deadly failed insurrection. Now, one rioter—right wing YouTuber Zvonimir Jurlina—is demanding Trump pay his legal fees. Jurlina says in the video: "I am a political prisoner. ... I can't get into any trouble. I can't do nothing bad. I can't do no drugs, no drinking to excess. I can't get into altercations with people. So, I'm a real American patriot. I would like to say, Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees because this all happened because of you. Okay? How about that? And I did nothing wrong. Let's go. Let's go, I did nothing wrong."

