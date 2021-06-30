Rep Rips GOP For 'Political' Thumbs Down On 1/6 Committee

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 21:43 Hits: 3

Just now, nearly every House Republican voted against forming a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection. Mind you, Republicans were against forming an independent committee, too, but more of them would have been okay with that. Just not nearly enough to allow it to happen. A select committee, though? Guidelines set forth by Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Nope, nope, nope. In fact, only two Republicans voted in favor of this investigation: Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. During the debate leading up to the vote, California Rep. Jackie Speier had some words for her fascist GOP colleagues who dared open their filthy pieholes to whine that the select committee and its investigation was "political" in nature, which was why they had a problem with it. She reminded them why no one is more suited than she to recognize the danger they were all in on January 6th. "You know, my heart's racing right now, and I'm trembling. In part because I'm recalling what happened to me on January 6th, when I was in that gallery, had to climb around the other side, and then lie there on the floor. And then I heard a shot ring out. And it took me back over forty years ago, lying on an airstrip in Guyana, about to lose my life. And I thought at that moment, 'My god, I survived Guyana, but I'm not gonna survive this, in the house of democracy in the country in which I was born,'" she recounted.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/jackie-speier-jonestown-capitol-riot