Fox News: Delta Variant Being Used To Coerce Anti-Vaxxers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 12:16 Hits: 6

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary claims that the fears of the rapidly-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus are being used to coerce vaccine-hesitant Americans. In other words, Traitor Trump voters and red state governors. This is a medical doctor shrugging off a dangerous COVID variant just to undermine Dr. Fauci in aid of Traitor Trump and his vaccine-denying fans. After playing a clip of Dr. Fauci warning about the new strain, host John Roberts asked, "How much of this Delta messaging is just to get past people who are hesitant to get the vaccine?" "I think it's used to manipulate people to get vaccinated. I'm for vaccines, but this is turned into a tool to try and coax people into it," Makary replied. The only tool being used is you, sir. The Fox doctor then took apart every single word Dr. Fauci said in order to discount his opinion on the Delta variant which is highly contagious and also infects much younger people. John Roberts, that was a sh*tty question to ask even if your producers put you up to it. Scaring Americans as we try to crawl from under a pandemic is as low as a supposed news anchor can go.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/fox-news-doc-delta-variant-used-coerce