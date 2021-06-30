Tom Cotton And Chuck Grassley Demonstrate They Can't Do Pushups

Articles

Chuck Grassley and Tom Cotton did pushups (or something like them) while Joni Ernst counted them off during a Republican fundraising event in Iowa for the mental health of U.S. veterans. Grassley asked Cotton to join him and attempt 22 push-ups, in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide on average each day, he said. We can cut Grassley some slack (he's 87, after all, and his rumored dementia is an open secret in D.C.) but Cotton? He served in the military, you'd think he'd know how to do a pushup. Neither of them had their chest hit the floor. Twitter was not impressed! Jeff, that's ZERO pushups. None of those would count even at a kindergarten gym class. — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) June 30, 2021 @TomCottonAR must be very proud that he can keep up with an 87 year old man. And possibly dozens of Iowans came to see it.But yeah, more a bobbing plank than a push-up.I hear Cher can do a 7-minute plank.

