Nothing is Too Vile for the GOP House Caucus

Category: World Politics Hits: 18Here's the Holocaust humor from a guy named Nick Fuentes, a far-right holocaust denier and white supremacist commentator who is holding a fundraiser July 1st with Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. Classic joking, smiling denial of the death of six million Jews and being endorsed by a Republican member of Congress in good standing - committee membership, campaign support, the whole deal. Video after the jump.
