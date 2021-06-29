The Emperor&#8217;s New Mini-Bill

Category: World Politics Hits: 17This is an issue I first mentioned on Friday. While Senate Republicans are going full performance art drama about whether they can still support the proposal they already agreed to support, there's another element of the drama in some ways just as interesting. The bill - or rather outline proposal, there's no bill - could not include any new taxes and had to be paid for. Republicans insisted on those conditions. The bill includes a number of "payfors" meant to accomplish this. But they are at least half phony. Some are more real than others. In some cases there's legitimate debate about how much revenue they could yield - stepped up tax enforcement on the super wealthy is an example of that. But the core issue is that a lot of it is pretend. Now the Post has talked to experts about the list of payfors and it confirms in detail what was pretty clear in general: a mix of wishful thinking and hocum. In other words, the negotiation over the bipartisan mini-bill was largely a process of finding notional 'payfors' that Republicans could pretend were real.
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Ga46o_rkhl8/the-emperors-new-mini-bill