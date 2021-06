Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 09:01 Hits: 15

Karl Racine's proposal could overhaul the way juveniles are charged as adults and offer greater opportunities for rehabilitation.

(Image credit: Claire Harbage/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/30/1011411101/teens-can-get-swept-into-adult-prisons-d-c-s-attorney-general-wants-to-change-th