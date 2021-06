Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 23:26 Hits: 13

Democrats are bracing for a high profile tug-of-war as they pivot to the next phase of their complex spending fight. With President Biden working to shore up GOP support for a more narrowly focused bipartisan deal, Democrats are quietly working...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560845-democrats-eye-next-stage-of-spending-fight